1/
Thomas Mullen Harig
Harig, Thomas Mullen

Thomas Mullen Harig, 56, passed away in Mexico, MO on June 26. Raised in University City, Tom moved to the Columbia area in the mid 1990s where he began his commercial roofing career at Watkins Roofing. A certified crane operator and member of the Local 20 union, Tom recently retired after a 25-year career. Known for his loyalty and honesty, he was always willing to reach out a helping hand to anyone. His booming laugh and easy smile have brightened the lives of his family and friends. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Deana Harig of Mexico, MO; his son Steven (Aryn) Rodenbaugh and granddaughter Saylor, all of Mexico, MO; his parents Tom and Julie Weber Harig of University City, MO; his brother Mark Harig, nephew Marian and niece Amalka, all of the Czech Republic; his sister Molly (Gavan) O'Shea, niece Julia and nephew William, all of Louisville, KY. Tom was predeceased by his son Corey Rodenbaugh.

Services: Given public health concerns, the family will celebrate Tom's life at a private service. If you would like to honor Tom, please offer a donation in his memory to the charity of your choice.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
JUL
5
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
