Thaller, Thomas Norman 70, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on April 7, 2019. Beloved husband of JoAnn Thaller (nee Caito) for 50 years; cherished father Tracy Thaller (Steve Blome), Trisha (Derek) Henley and Kristi Thaller (Tom Orf); loving Papa of Kaitlyn (Ryan) Batliner, Kyle Skubic, Ian Blome, Ryan and Andrew Henley; dear brother, brother-inlaw, uncle and loving son of the late Norman and Patricia Thaller, and special friend. Tom was a lifelong member of Local 1 IBEW. Services: The family will receive friends from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thur., April 11, 2019 at Immaculate Conception-Dardenne Chapel, 7701 Hwy N., Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368. A Memorial Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment at Jefferson Barracks. Memorials to The Joshua Chamberlain Society or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
