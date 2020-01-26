|
Farley, Thomas O.
Friday, January 24th, 2020. Beloved husband of late Fern T. Farley; dear father of Thomas Lee Farley (Linda J.), Michael L. (late Sharon K.) and the late Kathleen Farley; dear grandfather of Paul, Tom, Mark, Jeanne and Lisa; dear great-grandfather of Miranda, Mark, Kristen, Anna, Emily, Mike, Ethan, Garrett, Genevieve, Gabrielle and Mia; dear brother of Gerald and the late Owen Farley, Christine (Lou) Sigerist, Peggy Odom and the late Lorraine Dierker and the late Mary Farley; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend; longtime friend of Ellen Green;
Thomas was a member of MO-JAC Trailer Club and Vic Tanny Physical Fitness Center. Retired from Famous-Barr.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, January 30, 11:00 a.m. Interment New St. Marcus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Wednesday, 4:00-8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020