St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Farley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas O. Farley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas O. Farley Obituary

Farley, Thomas O.

Friday, January 24th, 2020. Beloved husband of late Fern T. Farley; dear father of Thomas Lee Farley (Linda J.), Michael L. (late Sharon K.) and the late Kathleen Farley; dear grandfather of Paul, Tom, Mark, Jeanne and Lisa; dear great-grandfather of Miranda, Mark, Kristen, Anna, Emily, Mike, Ethan, Garrett, Genevieve, Gabrielle and Mia; dear brother of Gerald and the late Owen Farley, Christine (Lou) Sigerist, Peggy Odom and the late Lorraine Dierker and the late Mary Farley; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend; longtime friend of Ellen Green;

Thomas was a member of MO-JAC Trailer Club and Vic Tanny Physical Fitness Center. Retired from Famous-Barr.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, January 30, 11:00 a.m. Interment New St. Marcus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Wednesday, 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now