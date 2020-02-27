Corbett, Thomas P.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 73 after a 17-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Beloved husband of Lucy M. Corbett (nee Fehrmann). Son of the late Robert and Louise Corbett. Loving father of Tammy Corbett and Mary Dye. Dear brother of Robert Corbett (Sally Sharamitaro) and John (Terri) Corbett. Dear grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Loved and missed by his faithful companion Lizzie. Proud citizen of Dogtown, member of the Knights of Columbus St. James the Greater Council, 53-year member of the CWA/ITU and retiree of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Tom donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. The family would like to thank the staff of Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care for their kind and caring support.

Services: Visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 6401 Wade Ave., St. Louis, MO, followed by memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Masses or donations to St. James the Greater Church preferred.