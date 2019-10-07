|
|
Fleer, Thomas P.
Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol E. Fleer (nee Friedman); loving father of Barbara (George) Jinkerson and Sheree (Bill) Borcherding; adoring grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 1. Our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, October 9, at 10 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019