Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Fleer, Thomas P.

Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol E. Fleer (nee Friedman); loving father of Barbara (George) Jinkerson and Sheree (Bill) Borcherding; adoring grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 1. Our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, October 9, at 10 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019
