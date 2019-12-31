St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church
Thomas P. Hennessy Obituary

Hennessy, Thomas P.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Phylis Tobey (nee Lasky) and the late Alice Louise (nee Schlueter); loving father of Patty (Keith) Curbow, Michael Hennessy, Timothy (Lynn) Hennessy, Joseph (Jamie) Hennessy, Adam Eisen, Eric Eisen and the late Kathleen Young-Norris and Richard Hennessy; dear grandfather and great-grandfather of 16; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, January 2, 9:00 a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Wednesday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
