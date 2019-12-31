|
Hennessy, Thomas P.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Phylis Tobey (nee Lasky) and the late Alice Louise (nee Schlueter); loving father of Patty (Keith) Curbow, Michael Hennessy, Timothy (Lynn) Hennessy, Joseph (Jamie) Hennessy, Adam Eisen, Eric Eisen and the late Kathleen Young-Norris and Richard Hennessy; dear grandfather and great-grandfather of 16; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, January 2, 9:00 a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Wednesday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019