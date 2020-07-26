1/
Thomas P. Kehoe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kehoe, Thomas P.

Baptized in the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thomas P. Kehoe passed away on July 24, 2020 at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Bette" Kehoe nee Wilson of Wentzville, Missouri; He is survived by his three sons, Dion Kehoe of Wentzville, MO, Keith (Sandra) Kehoe of Leesburg, FL, Erin (Danielle) Kehoe of Troy, MO; daughter, Amanda (Cristin) Kehoe of Wentzville, MO; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Kehoe of Wright City, MO; son-in-law, Thomas Shaw, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many brothers and sisters.

He is preceded in death by his father, Michael F. Kehoe, mother, Adelaine T. Kehoe nee Fricke, wife, Elizabeth "Bette" A. Kehoe nee Wilson, son, Curtis Kehoe, daughter, Laura Shaw, and one grandchild.

Thomas was a member of St. Gianna Catholic Church of Wentzville, MO and was one of the founders of The Dardenne Khorey League. He worked for Brown Shoe Company for over 40 years and was very proud of his Irish heritage. Thomas was dedicated to his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made payable to: Alzheimer's Association in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.

Services: Visitation Monday, July 27, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, P.O Box 248, Wentzville, Missouri 63385. Funeral Monday, July 27, 2020, 11:00 am, Pitman Funeral Home. Cemetery Our Lady Cemetery, Lake Saint Louis, Missouri. Luncheon to follow services at Pitman Reception Center, 1545A Wentzville Parkway Wentzville, MO 63385




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral
11:00 AM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved