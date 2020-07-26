Kehoe, Thomas P.

Baptized in the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thomas P. Kehoe passed away on July 24, 2020 at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Bette" Kehoe nee Wilson of Wentzville, Missouri; He is survived by his three sons, Dion Kehoe of Wentzville, MO, Keith (Sandra) Kehoe of Leesburg, FL, Erin (Danielle) Kehoe of Troy, MO; daughter, Amanda (Cristin) Kehoe of Wentzville, MO; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Kehoe of Wright City, MO; son-in-law, Thomas Shaw, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many brothers and sisters.

He is preceded in death by his father, Michael F. Kehoe, mother, Adelaine T. Kehoe nee Fricke, wife, Elizabeth "Bette" A. Kehoe nee Wilson, son, Curtis Kehoe, daughter, Laura Shaw, and one grandchild.

Thomas was a member of St. Gianna Catholic Church of Wentzville, MO and was one of the founders of The Dardenne Khorey League. He worked for Brown Shoe Company for over 40 years and was very proud of his Irish heritage. Thomas was dedicated to his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made payable to: Alzheimer's Association in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.

Services: Visitation Monday, July 27, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, P.O Box 248, Wentzville, Missouri 63385. Funeral Monday, July 27, 2020, 11:00 am, Pitman Funeral Home. Cemetery Our Lady Cemetery, Lake Saint Louis, Missouri. Luncheon to follow services at Pitman Reception Center, 1545A Wentzville Parkway Wentzville, MO 63385