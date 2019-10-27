|
|
Ebanues, Thomas Q.
age 90, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Sue Ann Ebanues (nee Kaiser) for 47 years; loving father of Suzanne Ebanues and Mary (David) Ebeler; cherished grandfather of Madilynne and Hannah Ebeler; dear brother-in-law of Edwin Kaiser and the late Elle Gant; loving uncle, cousin and friend.
Tom served in both the US Army and in the US Air Force. He worked 37 years with Southwestern Bell.
Services: Visitation Mon., Oct. 28, from 9:30am until time of funeral mass at 10:30am at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Serra Club of St. Louis, 5200 Glennon Dr., St. Louis, MO 63119. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019