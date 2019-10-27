St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church
676 W. Lockwood Ave.
Webster Groves, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church
676 W. Lockwood Ave
Webster Groves, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ebanues
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Q. Ebanues

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Q. Ebanues Obituary

Ebanues, Thomas Q.

age 90, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Sue Ann Ebanues (nee Kaiser) for 47 years; loving father of Suzanne Ebanues and Mary (David) Ebeler; cherished grandfather of Madilynne and Hannah Ebeler; dear brother-in-law of Edwin Kaiser and the late Elle Gant; loving uncle, cousin and friend.

Tom served in both the US Army and in the US Air Force. He worked 37 years with Southwestern Bell.

Services: Visitation Mon., Oct. 28, from 9:30am until time of funeral mass at 10:30am at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Serra Club of St. Louis, 5200 Glennon Dr., St. Louis, MO 63119. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now