VanOsdol, Thomas R. Jr.

Tommy was silent in life, but will spend eternity singing the praises of God. A man without speech, whose life spoke loudly to all who knew him. He was living proof that the Gospel really can be preached without words.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Born on September 26, 1947 and passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Beloved son of the late Thomas R. and Dolores VanOsdol; brother to Kathy (Karl) Reinlein and John (Lisa) VanOsdol; uncle to Kevin (Christi) Reinlein, Katie (Jeff) Schwaneke, Kurt (Laura) Reinlein, Tommy and Art VanOsdol; nephew and cousin to many.

A special thanks to the kind, caring and compassionate caregivers at the South County Habilitation Center, who treated him like family.

Services: A private funeral Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be held.

Donations to St. Michael Endowment Fund, 7622 Sutherland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63119 appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.