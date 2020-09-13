1/1
Thomas Richard Nash
Nash, Thomas Richard

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 60 years, Angela "Mickey" Nash. Loving father to Tammy (Matt) Robinson, Lisa (John) Bettag and Amy (Donald) MacDonald. Wonderful Papa to Annie, Lilly, Molly, Katie, Tom, Liz and Melissa. Great-grandpa to Amelia. Wonderful godfather, uncle and friend

Tom loved to travel and had a thirst for knowledge. He was an avid reader, loved golf, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and wrote beautiful poetry. He was a proud member of the first graduating class of Mercy High School. He was named to the first All American High School soccer team. Tom served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He went on to become a successful realtor and was president of the Real Estate Board. He loved the city of St. Louis, where he held many different offices including being on the Metropolitan Board of Police, Director of Business Development, Director of Public Safety and License Collector. He was also a member of the Hibernians. His Catholic faith was the core of who he was in his beloved parish, St. Gabriel's. His family was his world, and he in turn was theirs. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Tom.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
