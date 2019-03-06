Jones, Thomas Ryan, US ARMY SPC US Army SPC Thomas Ryan Jones passed away while on active duty in Colorado Springs, CO. He served in the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade deployed in support of the Atlantic Resolve. Thomas is survived by his wife SPC Lindsay Wolfe; his mother Martina Schutte; stepfather Martin Christopher (Emmett) Mueller; his father Mark Jones; sisters Anna and Mary Jones; stepsiblings Kristen and Mark Mueller; grandparents Dennis and Doreen Schutte, Joann Jones, and many loved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Thomas graduated from Kirkwood High School in 2015 and pursued his lifetime dream serving the army when he enlisted in 2016. He lived a life of simple pleasures with family and friends and was particularly close to his two younger sisters, Anna and Mary, and his dog Charlie. He loved fishing and his favorite adventures were to his grandpa and grandma Schutte's farm in Kahoka, MO. He had an uncanny knack for fixing things and all things machine-related. Three words that best describe Thomas are kind, respectful, and helpful. Services: Funeral from Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, March 8, 9:15 a.m. to St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Burial at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, St. Patrick, MO, Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. Memorial service to follow at Fort Carson, Colorado, Thursday, March 13, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Donations can be made at enduringwarrior.org (Donate Button on Home Page) or checks can be sent to: Operation Enduring Warrior, 14241 Midlothian Turnpike #209, Midlothian, VA 23113. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 38 p.m. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary