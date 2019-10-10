Majda, Thomas S. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 51. Beloved husband of Karen J. Majda (nee Sinn); loving father of Thomas S. Majda, III and Leslie R. Majda; dearest son of Renee Majda (nee DeSpain) and the late Thomas S. Majda, Sr.; beloved grandson of the late Primus S. Majda, Sr. and Anne Majda, the late John F. DeSpain, Sr. and Norma DeSpain; beloved brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Tom was an amazing husband, father and son, a big Cardinals and Blues Fan, and a 29-year veteran of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, October 12th, 10:30 a.m. at the Shrine of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1220 N. 11th Street, St. Louis, MO 63106. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday, October 11th 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109. Memorial donations in Tom's name may be made to Target ALS or The Backstoppers, Inc. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com