Thomas S. Majda Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas S. Majda Jr..
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa St.
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Shrine of St. Joseph Catholic Church
1220 N. 11th Street
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Majda, Thomas S. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 51. Beloved husband of Karen J. Majda (nee Sinn); loving father of Thomas S. Majda, III and Leslie R. Majda; dearest son of Renee Majda (nee DeSpain) and the late Thomas S. Majda, Sr.; beloved grandson of the late Primus S. Majda, Sr. and Anne Majda, the late John F. DeSpain, Sr. and Norma DeSpain; beloved brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Tom was an amazing husband, father and son, a big Cardinals and Blues Fan, and a 29-year veteran of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, October 12th, 10:30 a.m. at the Shrine of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1220 N. 11th Street, St. Louis, MO 63106. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday, October 11th 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109. Memorial donations in Tom's name may be made to Target ALS or The Backstoppers, Inc. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
funeral home direction icon