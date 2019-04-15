Usher, Thomas was born February 7, 1942 in St. Louis, MO to George and Loraine (Bohn) Usher. He passed away on April 3, 2019 at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife Mona; siblings George Usher, Maureen Barney, Robert Usher; his children Elizabeth Usher, Amanda Usher, Melissa Usher, David Usher, Frank Massey, Donna Goggin, Diana Meehan, and Will Massey; his grandchildren Gillian, Olivia, Gregory, Garrett, David, Jessica, Michael, Christopher, Joshua, Kristyn, Karolyn and Jorden. He was also a foster parent to numerous children. Tom graduated from UMSL with a BS in Business. His occupations included serving in the Army, working for Bell, driving a school bus, managing school bus contracts, driving truck, and substitute teaching. He will be dearly missed. Services: Chapel Hill Mortuary in Cedar Hill, MO on April 20, 2019 at 3 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019