Rotermund, Thomas V. Asleep in Jesus on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved son of Carol L. and the late J.R. Rotermund; dear brother of David (Melissa) and Dan (Karen); dear nephew of Ann Rotermund; our dear nephew, uncle and cousin. Tom was an avid St. Louis Blues, Mizzou Tigers, golf and horse racing fan. He was a longtime financial analyst for Maloney Securities, working his way up to V.P. Born and raised in St. Louis, Tom graduated from St. Louis University High School in 1995 and then went on to Mizzou. Contributions to the Humane Society appreciated. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, February 26, 9:00 a.m. to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019