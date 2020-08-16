Cummings, SJ, Fr. Thomas W.

Entered eternal life Aug. 9, 2020, in St. Louis. He was 81 years old, a Jesuit for 64 years and a priest for 51 years. A St. Louis native and an alumnus of St. Louis University High School, Fr. Cummings led SLUH as the youngest president in the school's history from 1977-85. He also served there as a theology teacher and alumni chaplain. Following his term at SLUH, he served as president of Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, Mo., and taught at Regis University in Denver.

He was born Oct. 3, 1938, to L. Herbert and Juanita Cummings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin, Terry Cummings. He is survived by his brother Dick (Diana) Cummings, twin sisters Barbara (Kerry) Kreikemeier and Linda Duffy Ingram, sister-in-law Diane Cummings, 18 nieces and nephews and 48 great nieces and nephews.

Fr. Cummings donated his body to science. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier College Church at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Seating is strictly limited. Those wishing to attend must reserve at https://bit.ly/FrCummings. A livestream will be available on the St. Francis Xavier YouTube Channel. There will be no visitation. Memorial gifts can be made to the Herb and Juanita Scholarship fund c/o St. Louis University High School. Visit www.JesuitsCentralSouthern.org.