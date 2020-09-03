White, Thomas "Tom"

83, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the funeral services were limited to family members only.

Tom was born on April 10, 1937 and raised in Brentwood, Missouri, where he attended school at Brentwood High School. Tom was the son of Alvin and Annabelle White. Tom is survived by an older brother Robert "Bob" White.

On September 3, 1960 Tom was united in marraige to his high school sweetheart Eleanor "Ellie" White. Tom and Ellie had two children together, Sheryl (White) Simoncic and Dave White. They have four grandchildren. Sheryl and her husband Mike have raised two boys in St. Louis, Michael (22) and Patrick(18). Dave and his wife, Susan have one boy, Carter (18) and one daughter, Vienna (14).

Tom was a graduate of Washington University and earned his MBA at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Following graduation, Tom enjoyed a nice career drawing on his expertise in engineering, manufacturing and business.

Tom and Ellie raised their children in Lake Saint Louis, MO and enjoyed many years with family and friends playing golf, tennis, sailing and all that the lake had to offer.

Tom spent the last two years at Meramec Bluffs nursing home where he made many friends.

Memorial donations can be made to Meramec Bluffs Lutheran Senior Services at 1 Meramec Bluffs Drive, Ballwin, MO 63021.