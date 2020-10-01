Keeven, Thomas William

65, of Columbia, IL, passed away Mon. Sept. 28 after a valiant battle with cancer. Tom was the dear husband of 44 years, of Dana, (nee Heisel); dear father of Tom (Amanda) Keeven, Jr., Patrick (Katie) Keeven, and Casey Phelps, dear son of Vivienne and the late Edwin Keeven, Sr.; brother of Ed (Kathy) Keeven, Marty (Pam) Keeven, James (Kathy) Keeven, Vivian Prinster, Barbara (Jim) Foster, Judy (Steve) Schneider, and Jeanne (Ed) Idziak; grandfather of Jack, Max, Lucy, Trey, Will, Taegan, and Finn; son-in-law of the late, Robert and Barbara Heisel; and brother-in-law of the late Wayne Prinster.

Tom was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL; Knights of Columbus Council 6165; and was an ACTS team member. He was the owner of Heartland Turf Farms and served as past President and board member of Turfgrass Producers International. He was very passionate about his faith, family and an avid hunter and fisherman.

Services: Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 2, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL. The CDC COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing will be adhered to.

Due to COVID limitations, a private funeral Mass will be held Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church. More details available at www.braunfh.com