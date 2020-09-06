1/
Tiffany Marie Weber
Weber, Tiffany Marie

lost her battle with breast cancer on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in St. Louis, MO at the age of 39. Tiffany is survived by her parents, Gary and Veronika (Kaiser) Weber; her brother Greg Weber and Diana Weiler; her Oma Franciska Kaiser (the late Thomas Kaiser); grandmother Marge Weber (the late Richard Weber), our dear aunts and uncles, her cousins and her friends.

Services: Tiffany is not having a funeral service; she donated her body to science to St. Louis University. We will have a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Providence Church, Crestwood, MO.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Providence Church
