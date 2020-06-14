Tim Morgan

Morgan, Tim

50, passed suddenly on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Beloved significant other of Helen Ross; dear father of Tim (Nicole), Tyler (Cindy Sacks), the late Alex Morgan, and Joey Benne; dear grandfather of AJ and Peyton; dear brother of Scott (Nancy), Steve (Barb), Bob, Cathy (Paul) Sansone, Jim (Carol), and Laura Morgan; beloved son of the Diana and the late Joe Morgan; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Memorials to Cardinal Glennon.

Services: Visit on Tuesday, 6/16, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (5800 Oleatha Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139). Interment at St. Paul Churchyard (7600 Rock Hill Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123).