Palitzsch, Tim Scott 54, Into Jesus' arms July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Pamela Palitzsch (nee Szalanski); dear father of Tyler (Jamie) Palitzsch and Devan Palitzsch; son of Bev and the late Richard Palitzsch; beloved brother of Rick (Amy) and the late Trent (Kim survives) Palitzsch; dear grandfather of Will, Johnny and Audrey; uncle of Zack, Shelby, Skyler, Brandi and the late Zoey. Tim retired from Verizon Communications. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who were his heartbeat. Services: Funeral at Newcomer Funeral Home, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Peters, MO 63376 on Wed., July 17, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019