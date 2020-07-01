Timothy A. Cerutti
Cerutti, Timothy A.

Sun. June 28, 2020. Loving family man leaves behind his wonderful wife Barb Cerutti; 3 children, Ben Cerutti (wife Lisa), Maggie Dunlop (Husband Matt), and Michael Cerutti; and 2 grandchildren, Henry and Adelyn. Tim built a legacy as a lifelong teacher, camp leader and coach, he was a mentor to anyone who needed it and befriended everyone. Choose to be Happy.

Services: There will not be a service at this time. Please honor his legacy by donating to one of the following charities. American Cancer Society - www.cancer.org, Lymphoma Research Fund www.lymphoma.org, National MS Society www.nationalmssociety.org

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2020.
