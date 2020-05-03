Randall, Timothy Edward Born August 15, 1960 and passed away April 28, 2020. Tim was the oldest of five children of the late Dale E. and Mary A. Randall (nee Schroeder). Tim's siblings include Debbie (Ray) Wentz, Matthew (Leeann) Randall, Brian (Barbara) Randall and Jeffrey Randall. Tim also enjoyed his nieces and nephews with their families. He was excited to know he had two great-nieces and two great-nephews. Tim has always enjoyed electronics, building or developing sound equipment and helping friends with computer issues. Tim was a longtime resident of Florissant and had been a resident of Crystal Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Florissant for the last two and a half years. He leaves several close friends in the Florissant Community. Private services will be held at a later date.



