St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Timothy J. Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Timothy J. Holmes Obituary

Holmes, Dr. Timothy J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria Del Carmen Holmes; dear father of Charles "Chuck" Holmes and Roger (Kerry) Holmes; loving grandfather of Isaac and Jacob Holmes; dear brother of Tom (Joyce), Kathy (Ed) Fleming, Matt (Patty) and Patrick (Susan); our dear nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was a good friend and mentor to co-workers at Lickenbrock Technologies.

Services: Graveside service will be held Mon., April 20 at St. Peter Cemetery, Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the cancer research hospital of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now