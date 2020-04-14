|
|
Holmes, Dr. Timothy J.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria Del Carmen Holmes; dear father of Charles "Chuck" Holmes and Roger (Kerry) Holmes; loving grandfather of Isaac and Jacob Holmes; dear brother of Tom (Joyce), Kathy (Ed) Fleming, Matt (Patty) and Patrick (Susan); our dear nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was a good friend and mentor to co-workers at Lickenbrock Technologies.
Services: Graveside service will be held Mon., April 20 at St. Peter Cemetery, Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the cancer research hospital of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020