O'Leary, Timothy John

49, of Silverton, CO and St. Louis, MO, succumbed to the devastating effects of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (Non-Smoking) on the morning of March 16, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. Tim is survived by his loving family; wife Collette Lewis, mother Janet O'Leary, father Emmett O'Leary, sister Maureen O'Leary (Christy Coker), brother Patrick O'Leary (Katherine), and niece Madison. Tim also leaves behind many friends, who will miss him dearly.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be planned in St. Louis, MO for friends and family in the near future. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center in St. Louis, MO.