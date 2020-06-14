Pribble, Timothy Lee

age 65, passed away on May 30, 2020, after a long struggle with serious illness. In 1955, he was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up there. In 1982, he moved to Liberty, Missouri, where he married and his children were born. In 1995, he and his children returned to St. Louis, where he lived for the remainder of his life.

As a young child, he had an insatiable curiosity about how mechanical things worked, and he grew up to be gifted in mechanics and tool design. He was a champion of the underdog. He was creative and artistic, with attention to fine detail. He often drew illustrations for his children. He loved nature and gardening. His favorite kind of day was to go fishing and bring back enough fish for a fish fry. He was an unconditionally loving and supportive father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Ray Pribble and Betty Jean Pribble Smith; his grandparents, David and Dolly Conway and William and Carrie Pribble; and his aunt, Marcella Conway. He is survived by his children, Meghann Reed (John) and Jacob Pribble; and his sisters, Nancy Krippner and Marcy Wedemeyer (Alan).

Services: A private service will be held at a later date.