Murray, Timothy Richard Tim passed away away March 13, 2019. He is predeceased by son, Nicholas Murray and mother Wyvonda Brown (Bonnie) Murray. He is survived by his loving wife, Melody Guthrie Murray, sons Matthew Murray (Jamie) and Joel Murray (Rachel), grandchildren, Parker and Emma, father Harlan Murray, sisters, Vickie Koons (Bill), Ellen Stelzer (Steve), sisterin-law Gayle Rector (John) and many beloved family and friends. Tim graduated from McCluer High School and attended Community College, excelling in baseball. He joined the Navy in 1976 and was awarded as outstanding recruit. Tim loved being a parent to his sons and was a hands-on dad; fixing meals, helping with homework, cleaning scrapes, reading books and lots of playing! He coached their baseball teams from K through 8th grade. He taught failing was as important as practicing or winning: life is tough, sports aren't easy and learning to fail is part of life. Tim began his 38-year electrical career as a member of IBEW Local #1 Union in 1981. He was elected Treasurer, Executive Board member and fought tirelessly to protect rights for IBEW and its workers. As a Union Business Representative, he used his remarkable mediation and negotiation talents to make positive differences for his fellow electricians. Tim and Melody married April 24th, 2000 and had recently retired to FL. Theirs was a true love affair; best friends, confidants and ardent supporters of one another. Tim loved the Lord and will be most remembered for treating others with respect and equality, his infectious smile and witty sense of humor. While his grandson Parker was the light of his life, another grandchild was due to be born. Tim was anticipating life with his new granddaughter, Emma Grace. Services: Please join us for a Celebration of Life March 30, 2019 at Teamsters Local 862 Hall, 5730 Elizabeth Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110, at 12:00 pm In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to BAA Tim Murray Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 4106, Ballwin, MO 63022.





