Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy R. Thornton. View Sign Service Information Buchholz West Mortuary 2211 Clarkson Rd Chesterfield , MO 63017 (636)-532-2400 Memorial Gathering 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Buchholz West Mortuary 2211 Clarkson Rd Chesterfield , MO 63017 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM St. Anselm at the Abbey 530 S. Mason Rd St. Louis , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thornton, Timothy R. suddenly, June 23, 2019. Adored husband of 36 years of Teresa (Terry) Luth Thornton. Beloved father to Patrick (Emily), Dr. Katie (Brenden Bruss), Meaghan (Bryan Rogers) and Pop Pop to Grace Elizabeth. Brother, uncle, brother-in-law, son and son-inlaw, so many loved you. You always said that you wanted to be remembered as a man who always thought of others first, and himself, second. That you were. Beautiful tributes have been coming in from around the country. What a dynamo you were. When we met, you were a man smoking two packs of cigarettes a day. Nine years later, you quit cold turkey and started running. A year later you ran your first of many marathons, including Boston four times, and achieved a PR of 3.02. When the joints started hurting, you applied that same tenacity to cycling, with the Tour de France being one of the highlights of your year. In peak season, you could ride 100 miles in a day and climb up to 5000 feet. Your legal colleagues all commented how you brought that same sense of intensity to your professional work, yet always remained generous and humble. After the Metrolink case, the Post-Dispatch interviewed you. Part of the article mentioned the complexity of the case and the number of attorneys involved. As traffic director for the case you were quoted as saying everyone involved left their ego at the door to work the case. That humility was you in a nutshell. As your wife, I am so grateful for the time God gave us together. Not many couples who set their wedding date five weeks after their first date survive over the long run, but we beat the odds. Working through our own issues through the years, together we learned when your marriage hits a fork in the road and you need to decide to cut-and-run or work through it, if you can work through it, a long-time love relationship can be one of the most exquisite blessings on this side of eternity. Thank you so much for sharing it with me. Among the millions of things about you that I will miss would include how you made me laugh, the twinkle in your eye, our dinners together, Friday night dates, discussing politics and mostly gently kissing you at the end of the day telling you how grateful I was that you chose me. You felt the same. Services: A Gathering of friends and family will be Sun., June 30, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson Rd.). A Celebration of Tim's Life will be Mon., July 1, 10 a.m. at St. Anselm at the Abbey, 530 S. Mason Rd, St. Louis, MO 63141. Service details can also be found at

Thornton, Timothy R. suddenly, June 23, 2019. Adored husband of 36 years of Teresa (Terry) Luth Thornton. Beloved father to Patrick (Emily), Dr. Katie (Brenden Bruss), Meaghan (Bryan Rogers) and Pop Pop to Grace Elizabeth. Brother, uncle, brother-in-law, son and son-inlaw, so many loved you. You always said that you wanted to be remembered as a man who always thought of others first, and himself, second. That you were. Beautiful tributes have been coming in from around the country. What a dynamo you were. When we met, you were a man smoking two packs of cigarettes a day. Nine years later, you quit cold turkey and started running. A year later you ran your first of many marathons, including Boston four times, and achieved a PR of 3.02. When the joints started hurting, you applied that same tenacity to cycling, with the Tour de France being one of the highlights of your year. In peak season, you could ride 100 miles in a day and climb up to 5000 feet. Your legal colleagues all commented how you brought that same sense of intensity to your professional work, yet always remained generous and humble. After the Metrolink case, the Post-Dispatch interviewed you. Part of the article mentioned the complexity of the case and the number of attorneys involved. As traffic director for the case you were quoted as saying everyone involved left their ego at the door to work the case. That humility was you in a nutshell. As your wife, I am so grateful for the time God gave us together. Not many couples who set their wedding date five weeks after their first date survive over the long run, but we beat the odds. Working through our own issues through the years, together we learned when your marriage hits a fork in the road and you need to decide to cut-and-run or work through it, if you can work through it, a long-time love relationship can be one of the most exquisite blessings on this side of eternity. Thank you so much for sharing it with me. Among the millions of things about you that I will miss would include how you made me laugh, the twinkle in your eye, our dinners together, Friday night dates, discussing politics and mostly gently kissing you at the end of the day telling you how grateful I was that you chose me. You felt the same. Services: A Gathering of friends and family will be Sun., June 30, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson Rd.). A Celebration of Tim's Life will be Mon., July 1, 10 a.m. at St. Anselm at the Abbey, 530 S. Mason Rd, St. Louis, MO 63141. Service details can also be found at Greensfelder.com and buchholzmortuary.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 28 to June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close