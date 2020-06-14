Koperski, Timothy Ralph

Timothy Ralph Koperski was called to be with the Lord on June 3 2020 in Pahrump, Nevada after a brave fight with cancer. Tim was a fun-loving, good time guy who always loved his family, God, golf, fishing, and his beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers. Tim was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Edward and Louise Koperski and is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Bidrowsky), daughter Louise Spross (Chris), grandson Evan Spross, sister Rita Lind Whitfield (Larry), brother Tom Lind (Beth), sister Robbie Lind (Roland) as well as many nieces and nephews. Tim and his wife were longtime residents of St Louis, Missouri, where Tim had been active in the Knights of Columbus for many years and was a long-standing member of the American Legion after serving in the US Army from 1965-1969. Funeral and memorial services will be held in Omaha at a later date.