Diffley, Timothy W.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Levy Diffley (nee Loomstein); dear father of Michael (Jennifer) Diffley, Molly (Paul) Xenakis, Maggie (Mike) Brown and the late Lisa (surviving Dan) Alsop; dear grandfather of Morgan, Alana, Bennett, Ryan, Noah, Andrew, Riley, Mason, Kate, Mia, Carson, McCoy, Jake and Brody; dear brother of Edward 'Skip', Kathy, Tom, Sue, Terri and the late Pat and Bette Jo; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Memorial visitation will be held at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, March 4, 4-8 p.m. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (Brentwood) on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the or Backstoppers appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020