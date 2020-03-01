St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Brentwood, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Diffley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy W. Diffley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy W. Diffley Obituary

Diffley, Timothy W.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Levy Diffley (nee Loomstein); dear father of Michael (Jennifer) Diffley, Molly (Paul) Xenakis, Maggie (Mike) Brown and the late Lisa (surviving Dan) Alsop; dear grandfather of Morgan, Alana, Bennett, Ryan, Noah, Andrew, Riley, Mason, Kate, Mia, Carson, McCoy, Jake and Brody; dear brother of Edward 'Skip', Kathy, Tom, Sue, Terri and the late Pat and Bette Jo; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, March 4, 4-8 p.m. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (Brentwood) on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the or Backstoppers appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now