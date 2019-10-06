Dolan, Timothy W.

on Sat., 9/28/19. Beloved husband of the late Marie Dolan for 60 years; loving father of Tim K. (Terry) and Patrick (Anne) Dolan and the late Michael Francis Dolan; loving grandfather of 6, great grandfather of 9; dearest brother of MaryAnn Angelo and the late JoAnn LaVeck, dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of Bill W. for 45 years.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tues., 10/8/19 with visitation from 9-10 a.m. at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 2705 Zumbehl Rd., St. Charles, MO 63301. Private Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations are appreciated to AA Central Services of St. Louis Memorial Fund, 14 Sunnen Dr., St. Louis, MO 63143. The family is being served by Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center (St. Charles). hutchensfuneralhomes.com