Ermert, Todd Edward

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Todd passed away on Monday March 16, 2020 in the hospital at the age of 50. Husband of Donna. Todd was born on on March 31, 1969 to Edward and Janet (Dodge) Ermert; Loving brother of Scott Ermert, Mike (Erica) Ermert and Teresa (Jeremy) McDonald; uncle of Gabriel and Lily Rose. He was a dear uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Todd loved his life in Scouts. He began the actual rocket club in junior high, played baseball and flew remote-controlled airplanes. He loved fishing and became very good at fly-fishing. His passion was playing pool on a league with his bother Mike until Multiple Sclerosis attacked him in 2001. Todd suffered in a nursing home going on 15 years. He was dearly loved and will be missed. Memorial contributions may be made in Todd's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Because of the current virus, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date.