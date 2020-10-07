Tom Kimberlin

Kimberlin, Tom

Monday, October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie Kimberlin; dear son of the late Jeri and Bill Kimberlin; dear brother of the late Terry (surviving Vicky) Kimberlin; dear uncle of Debbie Johnson, Susan Hagerman and Wes (Rachel) Kimberlin; dear great-uncle of Katie Sue Hagerman, Josey and Elliott Kimberlin; our dear nephew, brother-in-law, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 9, 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Kidney Foundation, the American Cancer Society or Manchester United Methodist Church appreciated.