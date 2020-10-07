1/
Tom Kimberlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kimberlin, Tom

Monday, October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie Kimberlin; dear son of the late Jeri and Bill Kimberlin; dear brother of the late Terry (surviving Vicky) Kimberlin; dear uncle of Debbie Johnson, Susan Hagerman and Wes (Rachel) Kimberlin; dear great-uncle of Katie Sue Hagerman, Josey and Elliott Kimberlin; our dear nephew, brother-in-law, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 9, 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Kidney Foundation, the American Cancer Society or Manchester United Methodist Church appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved