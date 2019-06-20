Sickinger, Tom Sickinger, Thomas Frederick August 31, 1935 - June 16, 2019. Tom was born in LaSalle, IL to Louis and Mildred (Doyle) Sickinger. Tom is survived by his sister Bette, wife Peggy, four children; Jeff, Pete (Kari), John (Jennifer), and David (Susan). Loving grandfather to Megan, Casey, Annie, Carly, Elizabeth, Nate, Alex, and Zach. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Lois. He will be missed by all that knew him. Funeral services held on Friday, June 21, 1:00 p.m. at St. Clare of Assisi, 15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, MO 63011 followed by burial ceremony in Holy Cross Cemetery, 16200 Manchester Road, Ellisville, MO 63011 In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Red Cross or Hospice
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019