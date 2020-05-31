Maleas, Tom Z. Friday, May 29, 2020. Loving husband of 62 years to Frieda Maleas (nee Spanos); wonderful father of Athena (Dave) Cornelius, Patricia Maleas (Lynn) and Tommy Maleas, Jr.; dear grandfather of Nicole (Clayton) Greathouse, Andrea and Christopher Cornelius; dear great-grandfather of Chloe and Paisley Greathouse; loving uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Born in Kastoria, Greece on February 8, 1932. Tom immigrated to the United States where he married, raised his family and became a true and loyal American. Preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters. A very kind, generous and loving man. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 2, 10 a.m. until services at 12 Noon. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery.



