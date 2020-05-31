Tom Z. Maleas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maleas, Tom Z. Friday, May 29, 2020. Loving husband of 62 years to Frieda Maleas (nee Spanos); wonderful father of Athena (Dave) Cornelius, Patricia Maleas (Lynn) and Tommy Maleas, Jr.; dear grandfather of Nicole (Clayton) Greathouse, Andrea and Christopher Cornelius; dear great-grandfather of Chloe and Paisley Greathouse; loving uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Born in Kastoria, Greece on February 8, 1932. Tom immigrated to the United States where he married, raised his family and became a true and loyal American. Preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters. A very kind, generous and loving man. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 2, 10 a.m. until services at 12 Noon. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Service
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved