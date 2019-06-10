Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baue Funeral & Memorial Center 3950 W. Clay St. Charles , MO 63301 (636)-946-7811 Send Flowers Obituary

Alagna, Tommaso F. Masi Alagna, Tommaso Masi, 101, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved husband for 68 years of the late Francesca Alagna (nee Bono); loving and cherished father of Joe (Donna) and Gaetano Tom (Laura) Alagna; dear Nonno of Ben (Angela) and Adam Alagna; sweet Great-Nonno of Edison and Autumn Alagna; brother of surviving Rosa Cognata (nee Marino) and Joseph Marino; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Special thanks to Kimecha, Ann, Ruthie, and Theresa of VITAS Hospice for your love and care of Pop the past year. Masi immigrated to the United States in 1948 from Campobello di Mazara, Sicily. After working for C. Nelson Manufacturing Company, General Art, and also as a dry cleaner presser, maker of garden statues (which now grace many St. Louis backyards), and owning his own ice cream truck, Tommaso and Francesca opened Tommaso's Italian Restaurant on Airport Road in North County and then provided continued love and encouragement to their sons, Joe and Tom, to open their own Italian restaurant, Fratelli's Ristorante. We will greatly miss Tommaso's wit, stories, Sicilian poems and cucuzza. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2 Seton Ct., St Charles, MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, (if desired) memorials may be made in Tommaso's name to the (St. Louis Chapter), or Masses preferred. Visit





Alagna, Tommaso F. Masi Alagna, Tommaso Masi, 101, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved husband for 68 years of the late Francesca Alagna (nee Bono); loving and cherished father of Joe (Donna) and Gaetano Tom (Laura) Alagna; dear Nonno of Ben (Angela) and Adam Alagna; sweet Great-Nonno of Edison and Autumn Alagna; brother of surviving Rosa Cognata (nee Marino) and Joseph Marino; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Special thanks to Kimecha, Ann, Ruthie, and Theresa of VITAS Hospice for your love and care of Pop the past year. Masi immigrated to the United States in 1948 from Campobello di Mazara, Sicily. After working for C. Nelson Manufacturing Company, General Art, and also as a dry cleaner presser, maker of garden statues (which now grace many St. Louis backyards), and owning his own ice cream truck, Tommaso and Francesca opened Tommaso's Italian Restaurant on Airport Road in North County and then provided continued love and encouragement to their sons, Joe and Tom, to open their own Italian restaurant, Fratelli's Ristorante. We will greatly miss Tommaso's wit, stories, Sicilian poems and cucuzza. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2 Seton Ct., St Charles, MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, (if desired) memorials may be made in Tommaso's name to the (St. Louis Chapter), or Masses preferred. Visit Baue.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.