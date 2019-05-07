McClane, Tommy Lee 69, passed away May 4th, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Howard and Mary Ann McClane. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Tommy worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at Barnes Jewish Hospital for 26 years. Tommy went by many names: Tom, Pumpkin, TL, Pops, Papa, Daddy-O, and Tommy Lee. He is survived by his wife Nancy McClane of Oakville, MO; his children Sheila (Don Smith) Ryan of Panama City Beach, Florida, Annette Coning of Ballwin, MO, Shaun (Allison) McClane of Fort Wayne, IN, Brian (Marissa) McClane of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Kenzie Coning of Colorado Springs, CO and Rowan McClane; brothers, Terry McClane of Columbia, IL, Michael (Debbie) McClane of Oakville, MO, sister, Susie Roth of Oakville, MO, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Lila Dean Ruppel and brother, George McClane. If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in Tommy's memory to the . Services: Funeral from Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation at Hoffmeister South County Chapel on Wed. from 4-8 p.m. Please share memories and offer condolences at hoffmeistersouthcounty.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 7, 2019