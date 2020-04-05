St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Tracy M. Limpert

Tracy M. Limpert Obituary

Limpert, Tracy M.

(nee Powers) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Patrick Limpert, Sr.; loving mother of Patrick, Jr. and Christine Limpert; dear daughter of the late Richard and Mary Powers; dear sister of Sandra, Deb, Julie, Mike and Pat; dear daughter-in-law of George Limpert.

Services: Private family. Visitation and service at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Mass at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church in the near future.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
