Hutson, Trini Maria

Hutson, Trini Maria passed away Monday, September 28 in Aurora, Colorado. Born March 14, 1942 to the late Adrian Aguado and Olga (nee Moser) Aguado. She is survived by her children Olga, Kathleen, Benjamin, and Brian; grandchildren Nicole, Amy, Joseph John IV, Katerina, Brent, William, Ben and Alivia as well as 3 great grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Adrienne, Anita, Thomas, Arthur and the late Steve and Terrell. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: The Alzheimer's Association (alz.com). Trini will be laid to rest with her beloved husband of 18 years, David Hutson.

Services: There will be no services at this time.