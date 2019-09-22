Trudee Lou Kuester

Service Information
CHAPEL HILL Mortuary
10301 Big Bend Rd
Kirkwood, MO
63122
(314)-965-8228
Obituary
Kuester, Trudee Lou

(nee Ransom), 73 years, of Saint Louis, MO, on September 17, 2019. Survived by her spouse, Chuck Kuester, daughters, Melissa (John) Schumacher and Michelle (Bobby) Lamb Whaley, grandchildren, Hannah, Daniel, Alexus, Brandon and Jeremiah and her twin brother, Truman Lee Ransom. Proceeded in death by her parents, Donald Truman Ransom and Shirlee Althea (nee Young) Ransom and her sister, Lyndia Kae Wipfler.

Services: Visitation Monday, Sept. 23 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL Mortuary, 10305 Big Bend Rd., Kirkwood, MO. Service Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10:00 a.m. at CHAPEL HILL Mortuary with interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Kirkwood, Missouri.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
