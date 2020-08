Light, Tyler Joe

Age 28, Sunday, August 23, 2020. Beloved son of Teresa Kay Horn (nee Woods) and John (Chris) Light; dearest brother of Jacob and Wyatt Horn, Kelsey Light, Mike and Mark Hirtz; loving grandson of Ralph and the late Kitty Jones and Loretta (Mike) Elder; our dear nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Thursday, August 27, 11 a.m. until funeral at

1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.