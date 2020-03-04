Taborn, Tyrone Alphonso

Tyrone Alphonso Taborn passed away on February 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, MO, surrounded by friends and family. Tyrone was a former City Counselor for the City of St. Louis and worked with the Collector of Revenue in the City of St. Louis.

He was preceded in death by father Samuel Taborn, mother Dorothy Edwards, aunt Mescal "Toots" Thompson, uncle Harvey Thompson, and brother Lance Taborn. He is survived by his loving wife Eleanor (Woods) Taborn, aunts Shirley Harris and Margaret Wilson, multiple cousins, and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Arrangements for services will be released at a later date.