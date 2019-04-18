Shocker, Urban G. 79, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet A. (nee Meirer) Shocker; loving father of Mark W. (Tammy) and the late Michael O. and Urban J. Shocker; dear father-in-law of Molly McDougall; dear grandfather of Will, Brett, Urban J., and Lauren E. Shocker; dear uncle of John K. McKenzie and Karen L. (Jim) Shaughnessy. Services: Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, St. Richard Catholic Church, 11223 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis, MO 63146. Masses preferred or memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund or . Condolences may be offered through www.kriegshausermortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Urban G. Shocker.
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63132
(314) 994-3322
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019