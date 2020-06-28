Uriel Wright Carlton
Carlton, Uriel Wright "Dub"

84, Born October 4, 1935 to Freemont Weible Carlton and Retha Hughes Carlton in Geenville, MO. Dub was the youngest of five children: Kate Shaunessey, Margaret Misiak, Frank Carlton, Virginia McGrath. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 53 years, Joaney "Annie" Beary Carlton. Loving father of Tom Carlton, Carrie Carlton, Jamie Carlton and Jill Oliver Brown (Clayton). Wonderful grandpa to James, Jesse, Matt, Melissa, Jordie, Clay, Cam, Ry, Kathryn, Joey and great-grandpa to Alana. Dub was patriarch of a large extended family and dearly loved by many including in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He had a kind, witty, loving way and was an incredible role model to all.

He was raised in Columbia, MO, attended University High and Mizzou. On June 8th, 1957, he graduated from Mizzou, was commissioned into the Navy and married Annie, all in one day. They lived in many places starting in San Diego, then, Columbia, Kirksville, Webster Groves where they raised their children, and Palm Beach, FL.

After Annie's death, he was blessed to meet Reba Swaw Muether. They married in 2012 and spent 8 wonderful years together. He adored her and her children: Mary Kay Bach (Rick), Gayle Wagner (Bruce), Danny Muether and their children.

He passed on June 17, 2020 in St. Louis. No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
