Milla, Ursula At the age of ninety-four, Ursula Milla (nee Edmueller) passed on April 15, 2020 from COVID-19-related complications. Beloved wife of the late John M. Milla. Dearest sister to Martin (Charlotte) Edmueller of Langenbruck, Germany. Cherished mother to Wanda (John) Zelle, John (Annette) Milla, and Steve Milla. Loving grandmother to Christine (Grant) Simmons, Nick (June) Milla, Karen (Sam) Morris, Patricia, Luke, Savannah, and Christian Milla. Special great-grandmother to Morgan and Ryan Simmons and Kendall Morris. Sister-in-law to Elsie Milla and the late Steve Milla. Aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Ursula came to the US in 1951 where she continued her trade as a master seamstress. She enjoyed sharing her Bavarian traditions with friends and family. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, and spending time with those she loved. We were blessed to have such a caring person in our lives. Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. In honor of Ursula's love for children and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please leave condolences at www.kutisfuneralhomes.com. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.