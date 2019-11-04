|
Wilson, V. Louise
"Weeze," "Weezer," "Aunt WeWe," Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Carl and Anna Wilson; dear sister of Ray (Diana) West, Judy (the late Richard) Scott, Susan (Tom) Evans, JoAnn (Ralph) Harr, Sharon Walling and the late Les West; dear aunt of 18, great-aunt of 35, and great-great-aunt of 16.
Services: Celebration of Life, and "It really was a wonderful life" at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Sat., Nov. 9, with memorial visitation at 10 a.m. until memorial service starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Jude's Hospital or s appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019