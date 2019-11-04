St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for V. Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

V. Louise Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
V. Louise Wilson Obituary
Wilson, V. Louise
"Weeze," "Weezer," "Aunt WeWe," Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Carl and Anna Wilson; dear sister of Ray (Diana) West, Judy (the late Richard) Scott, Susan (Tom) Evans, JoAnn (Ralph) Harr, Sharon Walling and the late Les West; dear aunt of 18, great-aunt of 35, and great-great-aunt of 16.
"F. U."
Services: Celebration of Life, and "It really was a wonderful life" at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Sat., Nov. 9, with memorial visitation at 10 a.m. until memorial service starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Jude's Hospital or s appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of V.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now