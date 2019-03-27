St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Vada Joyce Aberle

Vada Joyce Aberle Obituary
Aberle, Vada Joyce (nee Belton), Into Jesus' Arms Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved mother of Cyndi Aberle and Tricia (Rob Stokes) Huskey of Columbia, MO; loving grandmother of Tim (Samantha) Prouty, Carl, Daniel and Emily Huskey and great-grandmother of Barry and Logan; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Her joy of living was evident in the sound of her laughter, her generous spirit touched many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Friday, March 29 at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. House plants please, rather than flowers. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
