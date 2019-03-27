|
Aberle, Vada Joyce (nee Belton), Into Jesus' Arms Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved mother of Cyndi Aberle and Tricia (Rob Stokes) Huskey of Columbia, MO; loving grandmother of Tim (Samantha) Prouty, Carl, Daniel and Emily Huskey and great-grandmother of Barry and Logan; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Her joy of living was evident in the sound of her laughter, her generous spirit touched many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Friday, March 29 at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. House plants please, rather than flowers. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019