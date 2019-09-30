St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Church
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Valentine Louis Pelizzaro

Valentine Louis Pelizzaro Obituary

Pelizzaro, Valentine Louis

88, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed peacefully on Sat., September 28, 2019. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was a Mail Carrier for 42 years. Played for the great Kutis soccer teams in the 50/60's. Assistant Soccer Coach at SLU, Washington University and Visitation Academy spanning 42 years. Val was inducted into multiple sport Hall of Fames.

Val is survived by his wife of 67 years, Laura (nee DeBacker); his children, Tom (Kris), Valerie (George) Ikemeier, Matt (Suzanne), Mike (Lisa), Tony (Michelle), Janet (Dan) Clark; 17 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren and his sister Rose Spehr.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, October 2, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Church for 10:00 Mass. Interment National Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart/American appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019
