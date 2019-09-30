|
Pelizzaro, Valentine Louis
88, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed peacefully on Sat., September 28, 2019. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was a Mail Carrier for 42 years. Played for the great Kutis soccer teams in the 50/60's. Assistant Soccer Coach at SLU, Washington University and Visitation Academy spanning 42 years. Val was inducted into multiple sport Hall of Fames.
Val is survived by his wife of 67 years, Laura (nee DeBacker); his children, Tom (Kris), Valerie (George) Ikemeier, Matt (Suzanne), Mike (Lisa), Tony (Michelle), Janet (Dan) Clark; 17 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren and his sister Rose Spehr.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, October 2, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Church for 10:00 Mass. Interment National Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart/American appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019