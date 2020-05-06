Valerie Lee "Lorinda" Dickinson
Dickinson, Valerie "Lorinda" Lee 55, passed Thursday, April 30, 2020 of heart complications. She leaves her father Lemoine; brother Spencer; niece Valerie; nephew Kyle; sister-in-law Krysia; and friends. A lifetime Kirkwood resident, graduated KHS 1982 and AA from Sanford-Brown. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their farm in Arcadia and taking long walks. Services: Chapel Hill Mortuary in Kirkwood, Service May 7, 1pm.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Service
1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Mortuary- Oak Hill Cemetery
