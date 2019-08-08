St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Perryville, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Perryville, MO
View Map
Valerie Nation Obituary

Nation, Valerie Marie

(nee Buchheit), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Dear wife of the late Leonard J. Nation; dear mother of Donna (Donnie) Dobbelare, Doris (Bob) Balsman, Diane (Bob) Otte and Denise (Gary) Rossiter and the late infant children Dale and Dawn; dear grandmother of Amy, Bill, Linda, Bob Jr., Michelle, Doug, Becky and Bob; dear great-grandmother of Anna, Kyndall, Rachel, Josh, Andrew, Maddie, Lucas, Ayden, Blake and Claire; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Valerie enjoyed her work at St. Anthony's Medical Center, fishing, traveling and time spent with her loving family.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255

Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, August 9 from 4-8 p.m., then taken to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (Perryville), Saturday, August 10. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral Mass 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Perryville, MO.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
