Valerie Stevens

Stevens, Valerie

(nee Schaub), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved mother of Edward Stevens, Maria (David) Ludwinski, Angela Stevens, Chris (Sherry) Stevens and the late Jeffrey Stevens; dear grandmother of Danielle (Tom) Polansky, Chelsea (Ryan) Sanders, Ellen Ludwinski and Emily Ludwinski, Dana Stevens, Michaela (Brandan) Workman, Christopher (Mary) Stevens; great-grandmother of Paige, Kelsey, Lexi and Jaxon Knoll, Kaspen Kachi and Madeleine Polansky; sister of Roger (Sue) Schaub and Phyllis (Dennis) Gray; loving aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Saturday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.